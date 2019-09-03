DENVER — A pair of dogs were pulled from Rocky Mountain Lake Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

The Denver Fire Department said on Twitter that they safely and successfully pulled two dogs from the chilly waters just before 7 a.m. A surface search of the rest of Rocky Mountain Lake showed no one else needing rescuing.

"Two dogs safely brought to shore and warming up in an ambulance," DFD's tweet reads.

A crew of over half a dozen can be seen in photos shared by DFD over Twitter working to save the animals, which appear to be far out on the water.

The pups can be seen in a (slightly blurry) photo posted by DFD to be recovering and warming up in the care of first-responders. Both animals appear exhausted. No word on what led to the need for an ice rescue.

