SEDALIA — Two Franktown firefighters responding to a house fire in Sedalia rolled in their water truck Tuesday evening and were airlifted to area hospitals in critical condition, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire and Franktown Fire told 9NEWS.

Public information officer Kim Spuhler said the crash happened as the water truck was headed north on Perry Park and that no other vehicles were involved. Both firefighters had to be cut from the water truck after emergency crews arrived.

The pair was airlifted to Swedish Medical Center. Spuhler said both men would be facing "an uphill battle."

The firetruck crashed on someone's property and appeared to roll through a fence. The roads were dry when they crashed, Spuhler said and added that because of the size of the vehicle, it's going to be sometime before the exact reason for the crash is known.

The water truck, called a tender, dumps water into a portable tank to be used by fire engines. The tender was carrying about 3,000 gallons of water because there are no fire hydrants in Perry Park.

Perry Park is expected to be closed into the early morning hours.

