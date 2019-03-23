FORT CARSON, Colo. — Two Fort Carson-based soldiers have died after being wounded in combat in Afghanistan.

According to a release from the Department of Defense, Sergeant 1st Class Will D. Lindsay of Cortez, Colorado and Specialist Joseph P. Collette of Lancaster, Ohio (pictured) died Friday of wounds sustained while engaged in combat in Kunduz Province. A photo of Sergeant Lindsay was not immediately available.

Lindsay, 33, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (airborne).

Collette, 29, was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group.

The soldiers were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

The incident is under investigation.