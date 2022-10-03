2 found dead in Loveland home

Police said the deaths remain under investigation, but there is no known threat to the public.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning.

The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.

The coroner's office will determine how they died.

