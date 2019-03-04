BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Two men were hurt when their Breckenridge home exploded early Wednesday morning, according to the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District.

Crews responded to the home on Royal Tiger Road around 1: 30 a.m. Wednesday. Both victims were initially taken to a hospital in Frisco, but one had more serious injuries and was transferred to a Denver area hospital, said Jim Keting, the fire district's chief.

Red, White, and Blue Fire Protection District

The home was destroyed and a neighboring home was damaged. The neighboring building had its windows blown out and other exterior damage from flying debris.

Investigators believe ice fell from the roof of the home and ruptured a gas line which caused the explosion, Keting said.

