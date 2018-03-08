PARK COUNTY — Two people were injured – one critically – when a hot air balloon made a hard landing in Park County Friday morning.

Two pilots and nine passengers were aboard the balloon at the time. Peter Knudson, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the hard landing was reported just before 8:20 a.m. on High Chaparral Road.

The elevator (or balloon) portion of the aircraft collapsed upon impact, Knudson said.

The balloon, operated by Colorado Hot Air Balloon Rides, was in the air for around an hour before the landing.

The patient who suffered critical injuries was airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs. One other person had minor injuries, according to Park County Government spokesperson Kim Castellano.

It’s unclear what led up to the hard landing.

