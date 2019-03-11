DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting early Sunday in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Clayton Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Two victims were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. One of the victims was shot in the leg, police said.

Police are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and have made no arrests.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



