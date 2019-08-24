FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two men died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Fort Collins, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 7800 block of Costigan Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Four adults were in the home when the fire ignited and two men died, the sheriff's office said. Their identities of those who died will be released at a later time by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Poudre Fire Authority, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information on the incident who has not spoken with investigators is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.

