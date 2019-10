THORNTON, Colo. — Two people are dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Thornton Saturday night.

According to Thornton Police, the crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. on 120th Avenue between Birch Street and Colorado Boulevard.

The drivers of both vehicles died. No other details about the crash have been released.

Both directions of 120th are closed in that area.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.