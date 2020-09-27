2 killed, infant injured in Longmont crash

Several others were taken to hospitals after the crash Friday night, police said.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two men were killed and a baby was injured in a crash in Longmont Friday evening.

According to a release from the Longmont Police Department (LPD), officers responded to a multi-car crash at the intersection of East Ken Pratt Boulevard and Zlaten Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

Their investigation revealed that a Jeep driven by a 27-year-old Longmont woman was heading westbound on East Ken Pratt Boulevard in the left turn lane, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the release said, a truck pulling a trailer with a skid steer loader on it driven by a 33-year-old Lakewood man was heading eastbound on the same road, in the right lane.

The Jeep made a left turn and was struck broadside by the truck, the release said, causing it to roll over and crash into an SUV on Zlaten Drive in the right turn lane. The truck kept going across the intersection and ran into a signal light pole.

A 50-year-old Aurora man in the Jeep and a 54-year-old Denver man in the truck were killed, the release said, and a one-year-old passenger in the Jeep was flown to a Denver area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five others were taken to local hospitals with various injuries, the release said.

LPD said the crash is under investigation with the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Police are looking to speak with the occupants of a vehicle that was traveling next to the truck that was reportedly almost involved in the crash and any other witnesses that may have seen what happened before or during the crash, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-651-8555 and ask to speak with an on-duty traffic officer.