2 killed in crash of small plane east of Aspen

The wreckage was found in an area near Midway Pass, about nine miles east of Aspen, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Two men are dead after a small plane went down east of Aspen Saturday.

According to a release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), dispatchers received a call just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday from someone reporting that her friend had left the Aspen Pitkin County airport Saturday afternoon and had not arrived in Des Moines as scheduled.

She said she had been able to track the flight path of her friend's plane and saw that the path ended about 30 miles east of Aspen, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said one of their deputies investigated the report with help from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and a plane from the state's Division of Fire Prevention Control, which led to the identification of a search area near Midway Pass. That's about nine miles east of Aspen, near the Continental Divide.

PCSO said volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen began a field search, and, with help from a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter, found the wreckage of a downed aircraft just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday

The release said the helicopter landed near the wreckage, and rescuers recovered the remains of two people. The coroner's office has presumably identified the remains as Ruben Cohen and David Zara, both of New York.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).



