2 snowshoers, dog buried in Summit County avalanche

Two snowshoers and their dog were buried in an avalanche near Hoosier Pass Saturday.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Two snowshoers and their dog were killed in an avalanche near Hoosier Pass in Summit County Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

Summit County Rescue Group said on Sunday morning, they were notified of two missing snowshoers in the area of Crystal Lake. The snowshoers were overdue from a hike on Saturday, rescuers said.

Rescuers found the pair's car at the parking area at the top of Hoosier Pass. A search team including two avalanche dog teams and a Flight for Life helicopter crew searched the area. They found what appeared to be snowshoe tracks near a recent avalanche on a flank of North Star Mountain, CAIC said.

Rescuers said the avalanche was just under a mile north of Hoosier Pass, at an altitude of about 11,700 feet.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, an avalanche rescue dog located both snowshoers and their dog, all of whom were buried by avalanche debris, according to CAIC. All three had died. Their names have not yet been released.

The avalanche danger in Summit County Saturday was rated considerable, or level three on a scale of one to five, according to the CAIC.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.