2 killed in single-vehile crash in Westminster

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bradburn Boulevard and Turnpike Drive.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westminster Saturday afternoon, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bradburn Boulevard and Turnpike Drive. Two people, a man and a woman, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said. No one else was injured.

The victims' names have not yet been released.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

