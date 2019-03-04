WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were killed Wednesday morning when a semi-truck was hit by a train near Gilcrest, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said.

The collision, which involved a truck hauling windows and a Union Pacific train, was reported at 8:19 a.m. near U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38.

The driver of the truck and another man were pronounced dead at the scene, CSP said. It is unknown if the second victim was a passenger in the truck.

No one else hurt.

Northbound U.S. 85 is shut down as a result of the crash and investigations. Weld County Road 38 is also closed just east of U.S. 85.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

