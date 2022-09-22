2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire

According to Denver Fire, it happened on the second floor of a multi-family building at the intersection of Broadway and 16th Avenue.

DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

DFD said the fire was contained to one apartment on the second floor. Just after 4:30 p.m., fire crews were finishing up ventilation. An investigation will be completed to determine how the fire started.

#denverfiredepartment is on scene of a multi family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Ave. Fire on the second floor. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/pRnYa4qjlH — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) September 22, 2022

