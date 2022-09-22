x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire

According to Denver Fire, it happened on the second floor of a multi-family building at the intersection of Broadway and 16th Avenue.
Credit: Denver Fire Department

DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

DFD said the fire was contained to one apartment on the second floor. Just after 4:30 p.m., fire crews were finishing up ventilation. An investigation will be completed to determine how the fire started. 

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.  

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features. 

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.  

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS. 

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

80-year-old Weld County resident dies after West Nile infection

Before You Leave, Check This Out