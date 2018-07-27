ARVADA — Two children that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out an endangered missing alert for on Friday morning have been found safe.

According to the alert, the mother of a 14-year-old, 10-year-old and 6-year-old returned home at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered that her children were gone. The front door was also unlocked.

The 10-year-old and 6-year-old were later located at a family member's home in Denver, according to the Arvada Police Department.

The 14-year-old was not located and is considered a runway who is not in danger, police said.

