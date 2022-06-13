5 injured in crash on I-225 at Colfax in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Five people, including two Denver police officers, were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Monday afternoon.
Aurora police said the multi-vehicle crash happened on southbound I-225 near Colfax Avenue. Denver police said the two officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Three other people were also taken to the hospital, Aurora police said. There's no word on how badly they were injured.
Aurora police said Denver police were involved in a pursuit just before the crash.
Southbound I-225 is closed at Colfax Avenue due to the crash. All traffic from Interstate 70 is being redirected back onto the interstate. Aurora police said the closure will likely last several hours.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.
