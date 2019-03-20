DENVER — Two Auraria Campus police officers suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a vehicle around noon on Wednesday, according to campus police.

A spokesperson for the department said a motorcycle officer pulled over a man who was going the wrong way near Walnut and 8th streets. The suspect pulled into a parking spot in the lot just west of Tivoli Student Union.

After pulling the man over, the officer found that he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

An Auraria Police spokesperson said while the motorcycle officer and another officer were behind the suspect's car, he pulled out and hit both of them before taking off, causing minor injuries to both. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The suspect had left his driver's license with one of the officers, and they later found him at his home and arrested him.

His name has not been released.

