2 pedestrians injured in Denver crash

DENVER — Two pedestrians were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Denver Sunday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and Logan Street. A vehicle that was northbound on Logan Street collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on 14th Avenue. The eastbound vehicle then crashed into two pedestrians who were on the sidewalk, police said.

The pedestrians, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive. Police said no one in the vehicles was injured.

Police said the vehicle that hit the pedestrians remained on the scene, while the other one left. No description of that vehicle was immediately available.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

