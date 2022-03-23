2 pedestrians killed in separate crashes on I-25

No charges are pending at this time in the first crash, and the second crash remains under investigation, investigators said.

DENVER — Two pedestrians died in separate crashes on Interstate 25 Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the first collision happened around 8:19 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-25 at mile marker 184 near Castle Rock.

Investigators said it appears the woman was in the left lane when the driver of a Ford SUV hit her with the vehicle's passenger mirror after trying to avoid her but not quite getting out of the way, according to CSP.

That collision knocked her into the lane to the right, where she was then hit two more times by two different Mazda sedans, CSP said.

All drivers stayed at the scene, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved and investigators believe the woman was wearing dark clothing, according to CSP.

No charges related to the crash are pending at this time, CSP said.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers responded just after midnight on Wednesday to the second crash on southbound I-25 at West Colfax Avenue.

Investigators said the pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when they were hit by a vehicle in the far-right lane, according to DPD.

The driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

