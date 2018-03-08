PARK COUNTY — Two people were hurt Friday morning when the hot air balloon they were riding in made a hard landing in Park County, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Eleven people, including two staff members and 9 guests, were in the balloon when it made the hard landing around 8:20 a.m. Friday just east of Spinney Mountain State Park. The balloon portion collapsed during the incident, according to NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson.

Two people were hurt, but Knudson did not know the extent of their injuries or if they were passengers or staff members.

The balloon had been in flight for about an hour prior to the incident, Knudson said. It was operated by Colorado Hot Air Balloon Rides.

