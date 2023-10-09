2 people killed while changing flat tire on I-25, police say

Police said a driver traveling northbound on I-25 near Broomfield hit a parked car on the side of the road. Two people changing a tire were killed.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people were killed as they changed a flat tire on the side of Interstate 25 Friday night, Broomfield police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Police closed the northbound lanes of I-25 between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 for several hours. Investigators said a driver was traveling northbound on the highway when they hit the parked car on the side of the road.

Two people were killed in the crash, police said. They said one person was inside the car, and the other was outside the car. They both died at the scene, said police. Their names have not yet been released.

Police said three other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There's no word on their current conditions.

The traffic team for Broomfield Police is leading the crash investigation and has not identified a cause of the crash.

