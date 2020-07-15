2 dead, 2 missing after house fire in Arvada

Two people who were transported to the hospital died from injuries sustained in the fire. Two others remain unaccounted for.

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people were killed and two others remain missing after an early morning fire in Arvada.

The fire started at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in a home near West 71st Avenue and Swadley Circle, according to Amber Jones with Arvada Fire Protection District. That's near Simms Street and West 72nd Avenue.

The home was fully involved when crews arrived on scene, Jones said.

Three people were transported to the hospital and two of those people later died, fire officials said. Two others remain unaccounted for Wednesday morning, according to Jones.

Two dogs also survived the fire, one of which had to be transported to a local vet, according to Jones.

Multiple animals died in the fire, but Jones did not have an accurate count early Wednesday morning as crews were still on scene.

Crews have put out the fire and have begun their investigation, according to a tweet from Arvada Fire Protection District.

Fire out. Overhaul continues. Investigation to begin. 3 people transported to area hospitals/2 people unaccounted for/multiple animals perished #71Fire — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) July 15, 2020