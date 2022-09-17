3 confirmed dead in two plane collision in Boulder County

One plane was found in a field in the area of 95th and Niwot. The second plane was found on the north side of Niwot Road.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead after a midair plane collision in Boulder County on Saturday morning.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the collision was first reported at 8:54 a.m. Saturday. The Sheriff's Office said three people died as a result of the crash.

One of the planes was found in a field in the 10,000 block of Niwot Rd., while the other aircraft was discovered closer to the 9,700 block of Niwot Rd.

In a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), one of the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna 172. The other aircraft type is still unknown. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

Niwot Road and Highway 287 at Niwot Road are closed as Mountain View Fire Rescue and BCSO investigate the crash. The public is asked to stay away from this area.

None of the deceased have been identified. Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail at 303-441-4763 or send an e-mail to lgalloway@boulder.org.

Additional information regarding the crash has not been released.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS has a crew heading to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

