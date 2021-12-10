2 plead guilty in connection with deadly shooting during burglary

Mark Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary in Denver's Montclair neighborhood in December 2020.

DENVER — A man and woman have entered guilty pleas in connection with a deadly shooting during a burglary in Denver's Montclair neighborhood, according to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Mark Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary in the 900 block of Monaco Street on Dec. 28, 2020. A woman related to him was also shot and critically injured, but she survived.

Tameka Dudley, 45, and Joshua Hamm, 39, pleaded guilty in Denver District Court Friday to second-degree murder and to the sentence-enhancing charge of having committed a crime of violence, a release from the DA's office said. They both originally faced first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, in addition to robbery charges.

The release said Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Dudley had two other criminal cases that were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, the DA's office said. She pleaded guilty to second degree burglary in a third case, according to the release, which came with a 12-year prison sentence that will run concurrently with the 48-year sentence.

Hamm will be sentenced on Jan. 14, according to the release.

A third suspect, 47-year-old Larry Hamm, was shot and killed by Denver Police officers on the day of the burglary and shooting, the release said. District Attorney Beth McCann later concluded that the shooting was justified.