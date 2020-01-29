LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man and woman on Tuesday were rescued two days after their pickup truck got stuck in the snow on Country Road 80C, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Deputies said they were notified around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday about the pair, and were also told the man left the truck around 11:15 a.m. the day before to get help and had not returned.

A LCSO Emergency Services Snowcat was dispatched, and a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter was also requested, officials said.

The helicopter found the truck with the woman inside east of the Eaton Reservoir around 1:45 p.m., on Tuesday. The man was found on County Rd. 80C about two miles southwest of Iron Mountain an hour later, according to officials.

Responders say the man was hypothermic and transported to the hospital by helicopter for treatment.

LCSO Emergency Services personnel in the Snowcat said they reached the woman around 5 p.m., who did not need medical treatment and took her home.

Authorities advise anyone planning a trip to a similar area to tell someone where you're going, and when you plan to return.

They also recommend wearing appropriate clothing for the weather conditions and recommend taking enough food and water for at least 24 hours.

“Four-wheel drive, winter tires, and tire chains are needed when driving in the snow on roads that are not maintained," said LCSO Emergency Services Specialist Derek Rosenquist. "If your vehicle gets stuck once, it will most likely happen again. If you can get your vehicle out, turn around and do not drive further into potentially worse conditions.”

