WINTER PARK, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after traveling the length of a football field through an aqueduct in Winter Park, according to a release from the Fraser/Winter Park Police Department.

Police said members of the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand County EMS, the East Grand Fire Department and the Fraser/Winter Park Police Department were called out to the canal that parallels Water Board Road Saturday afternoon on a report of a woman found in the water with facial trauma and a broken leg. Officers also found a man who was unresponsive in the water about 200 yards north of where the woman was located, according to the release.

The investigation revealed the man and woman may have been swimming in the canal near the entrance to an aqueduct, the release said. Both appeared to have traveled about 100 yards through the aqueduct, to where it dumps into the lower canal. Police said they appeared to have sustained severe trauma as a result. Both of them were flown to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The victims' names have not been released, but police said both are in their early 20s and live in Grand County.