2 women rescued from sinking car in Cherry Creek Reservoir

Two women who accidentally drove down a Cherry Creek Reservoir boat ramp in the fog were rescued from their submerged car by Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two women were rescued by sheriff's deputies after they mistakenly drove down a Cherry Creek Reservoir boat ramp, sinking their car into the water.

A 911 call came into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) at around 11 p.m. Saturday from the women inside the submerged car, the sheriff's office said.

A news release from ACSO said the women were headed home from a wedding reception that was held inside the park on a foggy night. The driver told deputies she didn't see the reservoir and drove into the water at 30 mph.

Deputies arrived quickly and dove into the water to help and carry the women to safety from the sinking car, which was located about 25 yards offshore.

ACSO Deputy Riley Nolan pulled one woman out of the car while the other woman managed to get out on her own. Deputies helped them both get back to dry land.

The driver did admit to drinking alcohol and was issued a summons for DUI, the sheriff's office said. Neither woman was injured.

ACSO tweeted a video from the reservoir rescue and how they pulled the car out of the water:

Sheriff deputies rescued 2 women from a submerged car after the driver accidentally drove down a boat ramp into the Cherry Creek reservoir on a foggy night. The women called 911 as the car was sinking. Deputies arrived and dove in to help. @SouthMetroPIO pulled car out. @CPW_NE pic.twitter.com/xaxTEJE6T6 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) September 12, 2022

The South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Team pulled the car out of the lake on Sunday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.