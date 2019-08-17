DENVER — Two workers suffered minor injuries when the lift they were working in partially fell through a parking garage in Cherry Creek Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Fire Department. (DFD).

The workers were rescued and taken to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment, according to DFD.

The garage is located at 155 Cook Street in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood. As a result of the hole, large gas and water lines ruptured, according to the Denver Police Department.

Cook Street is closed at 1st Avenue, according to DPD.

DFD said they were working to mitigate a propane leak and assessing the structural damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

