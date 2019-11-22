AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for a 2-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night in Denver.

Police said in a tweet that Miracle Adu was seen was in the 2700 block of Gaylord Street with her mother Tiffany Hardy around 5 p.m.

Hardy was then found incoherent Thursday morning at East 4th Avenue and Leyden Street. She was not with Miracle.

Miracle has purple and white braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, according to police.

Police said Hardy drives an orange 2018 Fiat with CO license place VQJ186. They are asking anyone who was in contact with her or who has seen her car, to please call police.

