A toddler is dead after a shooting in El Paso County near the southern edge of Colorado Springs Sunday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to a string of tweets from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a 2-year-old boy was shot on Hartford Street near Southern Academy and Interstate 25 Sunday afternoon and later died from the wound. The call came into law enforcement at 5:19 p.m.

No information is available about the circumstances of the shooting or if there are any suspects. Deputies did confirm to 9NEWS that no arrests had been made.

The Sheriff's Office did say that Hartford Street would be closed down indefinitely in Stratmoor Valley due to the investigation.

