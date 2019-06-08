WINDSOR, Colorado — Tuesday marks two years since a devastating fire at the historic Windsor Mill on Main Street and renovations are nearly complete, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Windsor.

Built in 1890, the mill served as a landmark where farmers in northern Colorado would store their grain and feed, distributing it to Windsor and nearby towns. It was decommissioned in the early 90s.

The iconic property was first scarred by fire in 1899 and then impacted by the 2008 tornado. Another fire tore through the mill on Aug. 6, 2017, destroying it.

The mill was being renovated when the fire was intentionally set, according to investigators. About a week after the fire, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms announced that the fire had been ruled arson and $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

A new brewery and restaurant had hoped to move in there.

The fire changed the project from a historic renovation to construction that must meet modern codes. So the former four-story building will become two stories.

Crews used bricks salvaged from the fire for the outer walls. Construction started last September and is expected to be completed next month.

The rebuilt Windsor Mill is expected to open next month.

Town of Windsor

It will have 25,000 square feet of commercial space with three restaurants and a second-level office, Steve Schroyer, who is heading up the project, said last year.

