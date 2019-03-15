ARVADA, Colo. — A man and woman from Arvada who had been missing since leaving for a camping trip in the mountain Tuesday have been located, according to police.

Michael Gomez, 20 and Olivia Schack, 19, were found near Gold Lake in Ward, Arvada Police said in a tweet. They had become stranded and then waited out the storm in their vehicle. They later walked to a nearby home and called a family member, according to the tweet.

There was no information available about the dog they had with them.

The agency said earlier that the pair went to the mountains on Tuesday and were planning to sleep inside their vehicle. They were in a silver 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV with Colorado plate DZO-411.

They had two dogs with them and did not tell family members exactly where they planned to go. Until Friday morning, when they were located in Ward, neither had been heard from, and family members said they were concerned due to the blizzard that moved through this week.

Their cell phones are not active, police said. Gomez also missed a surgical appointment on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Duane Eaton with Arvada Police at 303-435-4106.

