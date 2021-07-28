Police investigate shots fired in downtown Denver

Police closed 20th Street between Champa and Stout streets while they investigated Wednesday.

DENVER — A police incident forced authorities to close a busy downtown street Wednesday afternoon.

20th Street was closed between Champa and Stout streets.

Sky 9 was over the scene at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Their video showed a truck stopped in the middle of 20th Street outside of the Byron Rogers Federal Building. Police officers and crime scene tape could also be seen a little further north of the truck in an alleyway.

Denver Police said they were investigating after receiving calls of shots fired in the area. Police said one person is in custody.

Anyone who may have information on the incident, is asked to call Denver Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

