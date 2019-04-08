ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 22-year-old Marine who went missing last Monday.

Trey Cantrell was supposed to take a ride share to the airport July 29 to take a flight back to California after leave, but he did not show up or arrive at his destination, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Cantrell is known to walk as a primary mode of transportation and left items and paperwork at home that he needed to return to base, the Sheriff's Office said.

In an email to 9NEWS, Cantrell's mother, Chey Rose, said the last time she saw her son, he was "in my house sitting beside me and I fell asleep, woke, and he wasn't there."

Cantrell's mother reported him missing Aug. 1, the Sheriff's Office said.

Cantrell is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds and bald with brown eyes. He has a scar on his upper lip.

Courtesy Adams County Sheriff's Office

"Everybody who knows him agrees he wouldn't just disappear," his mother said in the email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adam's County Sheriff's Office at 303-288-1535.



