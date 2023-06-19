He was shot during the Nuggets celebration and still recovering in the hospital

Trejon Hamilton went downtown to celebrate the basketball team win with friends along with hundreds of other fans in the LoDo area.

DENVER — A 23-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during the Nuggets celebrations in LoDo last week – Trejon Hamilton's family said he was an innocent bystander.

Hamilton was shot twice and he has had two surgeries so far, according to his mom Gloria Moses.

Hamilton went to LoDo with his girlfriend, Tina Pham, and some friends to celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship.

"Like let's go down and celebrate," Pham said. "We have been waiting for this forever."

It started out as a fun night with friends, and then it wasn't.

"I know for the city it is something everyone is going to remember as a great time but for the rest of us it is just going to be a traumatizing memory for the rest of our lives," Pham said.

According to Pham, she and Hamilton were waiting outside ViewHouse to meet up with some friends before leaving the downtown street party. She remembers seeing a group nearby fighting and then flashes from a gun.

"We ran to get around the corner for protection, I guess," she said. "I tripped right behind him and I fell right on my knee but he ran and I got up and I followed him."

Pham said Hamilton was shot twice. Once in the stomach and the other time in the leg.

"I met up with him again and he's like, 'I have been shot,' I was like, 'What are you talking about? There's no way,'" she said.

Pham called Hamilton's mom, Gloria Moses.

"She is screaming, 'Tre got shot. Tre got shot,'" Moses said. "The last thing she told me is they were putting him in the ambulance and he was saying he couldn't breath."

Her 23-year-old son has been at Denver Health since Tuesday morning. He's had two surgeries, and he may need a third.

"Got to figure out how to do everything again. Walking. Eating. And you know, it was hurting for him to talk because of his stomach," Moses said.

The Denver Police Department suspects the shooting that injured 10 people is drug-related.

Hamilton's friend Keith Salban was also shot. Salban is also still recovering in the hospital. Moses said the two friends were finally able to see each other on Monday for the first time since the shooting.

A GoFundMe is raising funds for Hamilton's recovery expenses.