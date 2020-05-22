24-year-old man charged in deadly Lakewood crash

James Michael Graham died a few days after the crash on 6th Avenue near Union Boulevard in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 24-year-old man is facing a long list of charges for crashing into a Lincoln sedan late Friday, May 15 in Lakewood. A man in the Lincoln later died from his injuries suffered in the crash.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office charged Terry McFadden Jr., 24, with the following felonies:

two counts of vehicular homicide, under the theory of DUI and under the theory of recklessness.

four counts of first-degree assault – extreme indifference.

three counts of vehicular assault - DUI.

three counts of vehicular assault – reckless.

McFadden was also charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, and careless driving, a traffic infraction.

Lakewood Police said McFadden was driving a Kia eastbound on 6th Avenue near Union Boulevard when he slammed into the rear of Lincoln.

There were five people in the Lincoln at the time of the crash; three people had to be extricated by members of West Metro Fire Rescue, according to the arrest affidavit.

One of the Lincoln's passengers, James Michael Graham, 24, died from his injuries on May 20.

Two men and two women in the Lincoln suffered serious injuries in the crash. Another woman in the car was injured, but not severely, according to the affidavit.

McFadden was taken into custody at the crash scene by Lakewood Police.

He posted $8,000 bond on May 16, the day he was arrested.

McFadden's next court date is June 18.