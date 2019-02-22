After two people were infected with the chickenpox and two other contracted mumps in the last month, ICE is vaccinating everyone at their Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora.

Alethea Smock, spokesperson for ICE, says a total of 261 people are in quarantine right now at the ICE GEO Facility.

ICE says each of the people who tested positive for chickenpox and mumps were in different “pods” (dorm-like rooms) with 59-68 people per room.

Smock says they are now giving MMR vaccinations to everyone out of "an abundance of caution."

"This is in addition to taking every measure available to ensure the continued good health of ICE detainees, and to prevent the spread of communicable diseases," a release from ICE read.

The GEO Facility is located near Peoria Street and 30th Avenue.

In 2018 ICE had more chickenpox and mumps cases, it resulted in two dormitories being temporarily quarantined for chickenpox (a total of 126 people) and two dormitories for mumps (with 135 people), while the incubation period remained in effect, according to ICE.

9NEWS medical expert Dr. Comilla Sasson says both mumps and chickenpox can be prevented with vaccines.

ICE stopped short of calling recent infections an "outbreak" - it reserves this term for when five or more people develop an illness. However, Tuesday's quarantine brings the total number of infected people to seven in the last 13 months; three people contracted chickenpox in 2018.