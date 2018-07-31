GREELEY, Colo. — At least two dozen people have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at a weekend event in northern Colorado after a generator at a taco stand outside the venue leaked exhaust into the building.

Greeley Police Lt. Aaron Carmichael tells the Greeley Tribune people who suffered symptoms could not walk, some had seizures and some lost consciousness. Common carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms include headaches, dizziness, weakness and confusion.

The Greeley Fire Department determined the people had carbon monoxide poisoning. Lt. Greg Cobb says 24 people were taken in ambulance to a hospital Saturday night. Three refused treatment and others may have been driven to the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against using generators within 20 feet (6 meters) of any building windows, doors or vents.

