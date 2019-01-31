DENVER — Richard Jaramillo and Steve Gameroz were identified as the two Denver police officers shot and injured by an armed suspect near 6th Avenue and Inca Street Sunday, according to the Denver Police Department.

The officers - who were pulled to safety by other law enforcement - were taken to Denver Health with a full expectation to recover, Pazen said during a media briefing on the day of the incident.

Officer Jaramillo was released from the hospital Thursday just after noon. Officer Gameroz was released from Denver Health at about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

"This was the worst day a law enforcement officer could expect," said Deputy Chief of Police, Barb Archer. "For him [ Officer Jaramillo] to walk out here surrounded by that community of blue that shows just how much support there is for him to continue to get well."

Archer did not go into specifics about where Officer Jaramillo was shot, but did indicate his injuries were serious.

"He's got a long road to go, he'll recover. He'll be off work for quite a while though," Archer said. "He's got some pretty serious injuries to come back from. He was determined to not come out in a wheelchair."

Police scanner recordings confirm officers were called to the 600 block of Inca Street just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. They were called again around 11:40 a.m. with more reports of shots fired.

They returned to the scene a third time around 1:30 p.m., and that is when police said the suspect, Joseph Quintana, shot two officers.

A standoff with Quintana began just after the shooting.

Quintana was taken into police custody at about 6 p.m. Sunday and rushed to Denver Health for treatment after a fire broke out at the home he was holed up inside, according to Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire.

Quintana died of a gunshot wound, the coroner said in a news release. His cause of death was ruled to be suicide.

According to a post on the Denver Police Department's Facebook page, Gameroz joined the force on Nov. 3, 2018. Pazen had earlier said one of the officers who was shot was a veteran and the other was "brand new."

