3 homes damaged in fire in Thornton

The Thornton Fire Department called for a three-alarm response after discovering one home fully engulfed in flames and two others exposed Friday night.

THORNTON, Colo. — Three homes were damaged in a fire that prompted a three-alarm response from the Thornton Fire Department (TFD) and several other agencies Friday night.

According to TFD, crews were called to a structure fire at 13283 Columbine Circle. That's located south of East 136th Avenue and east of York Street.

TFD said one home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and two neighboring homes were exposed. Those homes were also damaged, according to the fire department.

North Metro Fire, Adams County Fire, South Adams County Fire, Westminster Fire and Federal Heights Fire all helped with the response, TFD said.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.