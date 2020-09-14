3 hospitalized after Aurora shooting

The shooting occurred just north of Utah Park near East Mexico Avenue and South Peoria Street.

AURORA, Colo. — Three adults were transported to the hospital after a shooting in Aurora early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 12000 block of East Oregon Drive on reports of shots fired Monday morning, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD). That's just north of Utah Park near East Mexico Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Three adults were ultimately located that had been shot and were transported to the hospital, according to APD. The three adults are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

