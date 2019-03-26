DENVER — Three people, including a teenage girl, are in custody following a pursuit that started in Adams County and ended in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Nicolas Morgan-Flash and Dominic Mendoza were both taken into custody near 4th Avenue and Josephine Street. A 17-year-old girl was arrested nearby after attempting to run from the scene, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies initially attempted to pull over their truck around midnight for a traffic violation near 70th Avenue and York Street but Mendoza refused to stop, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

KUSA

Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks nearby and then pursued the suspects into Denver at slow speeds. Morgan-Flash threw tools out of the truck which hit the pursuing deputy's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects stopped near East 4th Avenue and Josephine Street in Denver around 12:30 a.m. because their vehicle was no longer operable, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Mendoza exited the vehicle in an attempt to flee and encountered a deputy with his pistol drawn, the release said. There was a struggle between the two and the deputy fired one round. No one was hit, but since a deputy fired their weapon, the Denver Critical Incident team will be investigating.

All three will be charged in connection with the incident. Mendoza is currently on probation and has an extensive criminal history, the Sheriff's Office said.

During the investigation, it was determined that the Chevrolet Avalanche pickup, the suspects were driving was stolen from Lafayette on Sunday.

Josephine Street was closed between East 3rd Avenue and East 6th Avenue for hours early Tuesday as a result of the investigation.

