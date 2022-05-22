3 injured in Aurora shooting

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Park Place at Expo Apartments.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Aurora Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened after a dispute in the parking lot of the Park Place at Expo Apartments on Exposition Avenue.

One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken in personal cars, police said. All three suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive, according to police.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

