THORNTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: Overnight, a spokesperson for the Thornton Fire Department said the juveniles had been arrested, however, later Tuesday morning a spokesman for the police department said the juveniles had been questioned and were not in custody.

Three juveniles have been questioned in connection with a fire at an apartment complex that injured three people and left 15 apartments uninhabitable, according to a Tweet from the Thornton Fire Department.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, crews responded to the fire at 10211 Ura Lane. When they arrived flames were on the exterior of the first floor of building 9 and extended up to the third floor.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Two patients are stable, the third victim has serious injuries, Thornton Fire said.

Three units were damaged by the fire, but all 15 units in the building are uninhabitable according to the Thornton Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the department said the fire started in a bush outside and flames spread to the building.

