3 killed in crash in Larimer County

CSP said one driver lost control on an icy Highway 287, leading to a T-bone collision.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead and another was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on an icy road in Larimer County Saturday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), one of the cars lost control on Highway 287 at County Road 86, leading to a T-bone collision with the other car at around 4:46 p.m.

The driver of one car and two passengers in the other died, CSP said. A third passenger was seriously hurt.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Highway 287 is closed in both directions at Owl Canyon Road. There is no estimated time for it to reopen, CDOT said.

US 287 NB/SB: Crash at County Road 86. Road closed. Closed at Owl Canyon road, no estimated time to reopen. https://t.co/yDIvfoMkqh — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 28, 2021

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS