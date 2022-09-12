3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County

The rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Ouray County Road 361.

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3. The 2022 Jeep went off the road, killing all three people inside, CSP said.

The victims were a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona and a third person who has not yet been identified.

Crews were working Monday night to recover the vehicle.

It's unclear what caused the Jeep to go off the road.

