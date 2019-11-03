LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Several schools are on lockout as a result of a report of shots fired near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle in Lakewood.

A spokesperson for Lakewood police said that no one had been shot, but said that situation was ongoing. Emergency notifications went out to residents in the area telling them to shelter in place.

The Jefferson County School District said Lasley Elementary School, Alameda International, and Great Work Montessori School were on lockout.

