At least 5 people injured in southern Colorado crash

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — At least three people were seriously injured in a minivan crash in southern Colorado Tuesday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 350 near the Las Animas County/Otero County line. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash, troopers said. Three of them had serious injuries.

Troopers said there were an unknown number of other people in the van, but they searched the area for hours and could not find them.

Around 10 a.m. the next day, a teenage boy was found about four miles from the crash site, with injuries consistent with a crash, troopers said. He is being taken care of, and is in contact with family in another state, troopers said.

State patrol said they believe several people who were in the van are still unaccounted for, and some may be injured.

Anyone with information on the crash or the van's occupants is asked to contact the Otero County Sheriff's Office.

