DENVER — The Denver Police Department said it was investigating three shootings that happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

A juvenile male was shot at West Gill Place and South Hazel Court, which is just west of South Federal Boulevard, police said. The victim is expected to survive.

Police detained another juvenile male after a search of the area, but no arrest has been made, police said.

Another shooting occurred in the 5000 block of North Grant Street, where a woman was shot in the ankle. The circumstances of the shooting and suspect information were under investigation, police said.

In a third incident, Denver police responded to a report of shots being fired at East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road and found a man who was shot in the leg. The assailants fled the area, and officers were investigating, police said.

